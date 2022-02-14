TCL and Peshawar Zalmi continue partnership for fifth year

Following the success of its groundbreaking partnership for the past four years, TCL — Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand – and Peshawar Zalmi – one of the leading sports franchises – has entered into its fifth consecutive year.

From sponsoring the team’s official anthem, launching an exclusive TV range, to bringing cricket enthusiasts right in the heart of the stadium through its VR arena, TCL continues its legacy of offering immersive experiences to its customers.

Earlier this year, TCL launched Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem titled AayaZalmi for Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7) featuring Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman as brand ambassadors and renowned Zalmi players WahabRiaz and Shoaib Malik. The anthem with its thrilling music and action-packed video took the internet by storm and crossed 1 million views within a day.

To give its customers an immersive experience of enjoying the most loved cricket season PSL; at home TCL launched the exclusive Zalmi TV C725 QLED for PSL 7 with an extended 3-year warranty and TCL Zalmi premium merchandise. The offer is valid in stores and online: https://bit.ly/3eDnvtf till 15th April 2022 or till stocks last. The premium QLED TV range comes with premium features such as Quantum Dot Panel Technology, Dolby Vision (Highest HDR Standard), HDR 10+, and many more hi-tech features which are bound to show you PSL with the best picture quality. TCL Zalmi virtual reality (VR) app Znapshot with players’ simulations for fan engagement is another feather in its cap. After gaining wide popularity last year, TCL brought its immersive VR cricket arena once again to Packages Mall, Lahore from February 11th to 13th where one lucky winner got a chance to walk away with 43 inches Android TV alongside other exciting prizes.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful partnership, Majid Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, said: “For the last five years, TCL has been at the forefront of promoting sports in the country by continuing a series of successful partnerships with Peshawar Zalmi. We combined the passion of cricket with technology and launched an exclusive Zalmi TV range and now with our VR app, we are bringing fans right in the heart of cricketing action.”