Pakistan sees slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 3,206 people were found infected during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning. Pakistan has been witnessing an irregular positivity graph for almost week.

As per today’s stats, the new infections were detected after 55,304 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 5.79% and the overall case count at 1,483,798.

Meanwhile, another 41 people succumbed to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country’s coronavirus death toll to 29,772. According to the NCOC stats, Pakistan’s active case count fell to 78,398 after 4,935 recoveries in a single day.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation cases has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,375,628.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that after February 10, the number of positive coronavirus cases has decreased by 6.8% while hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care has also declined, his office said. The PM was provided details of the latest figures while receiving a briefing on the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the government. The PM was briefed about the Omicron wave in the country as well as its spread globally.

According to the PM Office, the officials were told that the Omicron’s highest point was in January when the country was reporting over 5,000 almost on a daily basis. The premier was also given an update on the progress made in vaccinating citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that out of 150 million population over 12 years of age, 90 million (58%) people have been fully vaccinated so far, and by March 2022, this number will increase to 110 million (72%). The PM office also shared that 115 million (72%) people have received a single dose, which will increase to 130 million (85%) by March 2022.