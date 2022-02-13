Govt took numerous steps for special children: Minister

SIALKOT: Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday the present government had taken numerous steps for the care and education of special children. He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a project for the construction of Govt Special Education Centre Sambrial building on behalf of the Punjab government.

The Minister said that modern transport facilities in special education institutions, monthly scholarships for special children and construction of buildings were being successfully completed in all districts of the province.

The construction of a centre at a cost of Rs 100 million in tehsil Sambrial was also a link in the same chain. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Haider Abbas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Brig (R) Aslam Ghuman, Azeem Noori Ghuman and other local officials of the special education department attended the ceremony.