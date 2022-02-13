Iranian Interior Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: On special invitation of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Pakistan on Monday. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will receive the distinguished guest at Noor Khan Air Base, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior here Sunday.

During his one-day visit to Pakistan, the Iranian Interior Minister would hold meetings with key government officials. The Iranian Interior Minister would also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Iranian Interior Minister along with his delegation would meet is Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Talks would be held on Pak-Iran border management and prisoner exchange, the statement further said.