Car sales, production up by 61.53pc, 65.56pc respectively in 7 months

The sales and production of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 61.53 and 65.56 percent respectively during the first seven months of the current financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the July-January 2021-22, as many as 131,759 cars were sold against the sales of 81,569 units while the production of cars increased from 75,867 units to 125,607 units, showing growth of 61.53 and 65.56 percent respectively, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sales of Honda cars increased by 51.67 percent from 14,021 units during last year to 21,266 units during the current year while Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars sales also grew by 34.37 percent from 25,789 units to 34,654 units.

The sales of Suzuki Swift went down from 1,362 units to 497 units, showing a decline of 63.50 percent whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan increased to 7,197 units from 4,568 units.

The sales of Suzuki Cultus also increase to 15,688 units from 8,987 during last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of Suzuki Wagon-R also rose to 13,166 units from 6,794 units whereas the sales of Suzuki Alto witnessed a sharp increase of 80.82 percent from 20,048 units against 36,252 units.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 55.89 percent from 13,674 units to 21,317 units during the months under review whereas the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also increased by 30.96 percent from 25,709 units to 33,671 units.

The production of Suzuki Swift however decreased from 1,215 units to 385 units, showing a decline of 68.31 percent whereas the production of Suzuki Cultus increased to 14,219 units during the months under review from 8,987 units.

The production of Suzuki Wagon-R also increased to 12,470 units this year from 5,582 units during last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan rose by 52.65 percent from 4,712 units to 7,193 units this year, whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also rose from 16,381 units last year to 33,207 units, witnessing an increase of 102.71 percent, the data added.