Ministry rejects social media message ‘defaming’ finance minister

Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday strongly rejected the message that went viral on social media about a Chinese economist. The Ministry clarified that no such meeting was held and the message in Urdu language being viral on social media with the caption, “Chinese economist slaps Finance Minister over a joint session yesterday held at Islamabad” was totally baseless. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, “it is clarified that the same message in English was made viral in social media some four months ago to damage the reputation of the finance minister.” The press release says that no such meeting was held and the current message in Urdu is just a replica of a previous message being spread to harm the reputation and prestige of the finance minister and create a negative impression into the minds of the masses.













