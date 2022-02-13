OGRA notifies RLNG price for Jan, Feb with slight readjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SNGPL and SSGC for January and February with a slight downward/upward adjustment. According to the notification, the authority determined the commodity rate for the current month at $13.3769 and $14.0783 per imported MMBTU RLNG on the systems of the SNGPL and SSGC respectively. Similarly, it fixed the price of per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) gas at $13.5655 and $14.2803 for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) respectively for January 2022. In December last, the rate per MMBTU RLNG was $12.6238 and $12.3769 on the networks of SNGPL and SSGC respectively.













