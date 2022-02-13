Daily Times

Sunday, February 13, 2022


OGRA notifies RLNG price for Jan, Feb with slight readjustment

APP

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SNGPL and SSGC for January and February with a slight downward/upward adjustment. According to the notification, the authority determined the commodity rate for the current month at $13.3769 and $14.0783 per imported MMBTU RLNG on the systems of the SNGPL and SSGC respectively. Similarly, it fixed the price of per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) gas at $13.5655 and $14.2803 for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) respectively for January 2022. In December last, the rate per MMBTU RLNG was $12.6238 and $12.3769 on the networks of SNGPL and SSGC respectively.

