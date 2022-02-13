UK economy suffers virus hit before inflation challenge

Britain suffered a smaller economic hit than feared in December as COVID-19 cases mounted, capping a historic two-year collapse and rebound for the world’s fifth-biggest economy, but surging inflation is set to slow the recovery in 2022. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.2pc in December – as many people worked from home and avoided Christmas socialising due to the Omicron coronavirus variant – following growth of 0.7pc the month before, official data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6pc monthly fall. The quarterly pace of expansion held steady at 1.0pc, helped by the public health service, couriers and employment agencies. December GDP matched its level in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Output in the fourth quarter was slightly below that in the final three months of 2019. The economy grew 7.5pc in 2021 – the biggest annual rise since 1941, when Britain was rearming during World War Two – after a 9.4pc collapse in 2020, the largest since the aftermath of World War One. The slump and rebound are the biggest among the Group of Seven rich nations, in part reflecting Britain’s high number of COVID-19 deaths and reliance on consumer-facing services but also different conventions for measuring public-sector output. COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply since the turn of the year and the Bank of England expects output, measured on a quarterly basis, will return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of March.













