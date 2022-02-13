Quetta Gladiators shock Islamabad United by five wickets in nail-biting contest

LAHORE: Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored dazzling half centuries as Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in a nail-biting contest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night. Chasing a formidable target of 200, Quetta raced home for the loss five scalps: 203. Jason laid the foundation of victory with his 54 off 27 balls including 10 fours and one huge six while Sarfaraz completed the task with his undefeated knock of 50 off 32 balls including three boundaries and two sixes. Ahsan Ali, James Vince and Umar Akmal also ably supported the winners with fine knocks of 30, 29 and 24 respectively.

Earlier, opener Alex Hales and Faheem Ashraf hammered scintillating half centuries as Islamabad, who were put to bat first, made 199 for the loss 8 wickets in their allotted overs. Islamabad were provided with a quick-fire 48 run opening stand by Hales and Rehmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz was clean bowled by Naseem Shah, but Hales continued to carve out runs.Hales also launched a 52-run second-wicket stand with United skipper Shadab Khan who could only manage to score 12 runs. Hales hammered four boundaries and four sixes in his 48-ball knock of 62. After his departure, Islamabad lost three quick wickets of Asif Ali (6), Muhammad Akhlaq (0) and Azam Khan (0) which halted their run-rate. But then Faheem at the crease accelerated the run arte with his dazzling knock of 55 off 28 balls. He hit five fours and four sixes. In the end, Mohammad Wasim launched two successive sixes to take the total to 199.ShahidAfridi and James Faulkner claimed two wickets apiece while Naseemand Noor Ahmad took one wicket each. It is interesting to note that Afridi turned the tables after a disappointing start in this year’s PSL by picking up two wickets at the cost of 27 runs in four overs. Afridi was right on the money with the ball as he picked the key scalp of big-hitting Shadab and also dismissed Akhalq on the first ball.