Sri Lanka seek better display with bat as 2nd Australia T20I today

SYDNEY: You might get the better of Australia’s batters, but then you have to contend with their world-class attack as well. Although Sri Lanka did well to restrict Australia to less than 150 in the opening match, they never had the measure of the chase. Australia’s bowlers were too skillful and accurate; Sri Lanka’s top order was inexperienced and ineffective.The Sri Lankan batters struck the occasional boundary, suggesting they were not totally out of their depths. But they were not particularly judicious as to which balls they went after, and frequently got into trouble trying to hit back-to-back boundaries, with the required rate climbing.

Australia might be disappointed at how the middle order fell away on Friday, after Ben McDermott had provided a solid start. But such is the quality they possess, they probably aren’t going to sweat it just yet. Plus, with the likes of Adam Zampa in the side, and with Sri Lanka’s long-standing issues against wrist spin taken into account, Australia may feel they have plenty of room for error on the batting front. They may, however, be a little more wary of WaninduHasaranga, who took three wickets on Friday.

Glenn Maxwell just blasted 154 not out off 54 balls in the Big Bash League, but international cricket has not seen his manic best for a while. He has not crossed 30 in his last 10 T20I innings (though there are three not out scores in that sequence). He is generally good against Sri Lanka, however, his highest international score (145 not out off 65) having come against them. If he tees off, Sri Lanka’s problems will be compounded.If becoming the top T20I bowler in the world was not enough, WaninduHasaranga has on Saturday gained the ultimate 21st century validation of T20 prowess, fetching a mindblowing $1.5m (approximately) at the IPL auction. Beyond his obvious skill with bat and ball, what has made him such a valuable player is the confidence with which he comes back at batters who have just hit him, or looked to take him on. He is, however, entering a new phase in his career, in which he will have a giant target painted on his back. How will he handle this new reputation, and everything that comes with it?The pitch is expected to be decent for batting again. There is a slight chance of showers interrupting, but there should be enough clear weather to get a game.

Australia are unlikely to tinker with their XI. Josh Inglis will probably stay at No. 3.Sri Lanka are also likely to go in unchanged, with Kusal Mendis still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Squads:

Australia (possible): 1 Aaron Finch (capt.), 2 Ben McDermott, 3 Josh Inglis, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Steven Smith, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Avishka Fernando, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Binura Fernando, 11 Maheesh Theekshana.