Postmodernism in tandem with post-colonialism

Twenty first century has gone great lengths in dismantling the long-established cultural norms of the world and is therefore much relevant to the postcolonialism and postmodernism because these two movements are responsible for this revolution in almost every platform of human life.

Though read and practiced as two different tropes of studies with their specific implications, yet, in many ways their borders become liquid and fluid and so can be discovered within each other, at least when looked at their performativity. Both postcolonialism and postmodernism are highly globalized, transcultural centrifugal powerful literary movements bent upon a constant and persistent expansion, especially the literature produced under their auspices.

It is pretty hard to define these two literary phenomena because of their complex and complicated nature and but on certain aspects they share a lot commonality and shareability. For example, one of the celebrated norms of postmodernism is that it does not recognize the dominating and controlling role of super historical narratives on which the cultural identities of the world have been based for long. These narratives used to guide the literary production in almost every society of the world, especially in Europe. But post modernism dismantled its power in the sense that it has popularized the multiple forms of narratives depending upon the culture and the author it belongs to. The production of these narratives also means that the boundaries between high literature and low literature are blurred and so all literature is now being consumed and produced in almost every part of the world and so terminating the power of eurocentrism in this regard.

Same is the case with postcolonial literature which is the literature mainly produced from the postcolonial societies or postcolonial diaspora which has definitely given big jerks to the authority and power of the English literature. Now it is ‘literature in English’ and is being produced by the authors not from England or even Europe and is representing the culture and people from the formerly colonized nations regarding oppressions, colonial control, freedom struggles, self-representations. So, Postcolonial literature has also, like postmodern literature, shattered the dominating control of the historically powerful and authoritative narrative available in English literature. Now, as in postmodern literature, history is available as a pastiche, or as intertextuality; in postcolonial literature, the colonial background, the Postcoloniality is visible as a reference and background, and the main discourse is on the culture and people it represents.

Another aspect which has found a downward trend in writing literature is the blurring of the boundaries of literature by the center and the periphery or by the ‘US’ and the ‘Other’. In case of postmodern literature, it is being produced in Asia, Africa, America, Canada, South America and Australia and so minimalizing the significance of Eurocentric production of literature about ‘Constituted Other’. Same is the case with postcolonial literature that literature is no more a production by the ‘Us’ and it is mainly being produced by the formerly called the ‘Other’ around the globe and some of the territories like South America and Africa are greater in their richness as compared to the literature produced by the territories of the ‘Us’. Moreover, the prolific production of the literature by this ‘Other’ has disrupted the tendency of creating the Other by the Us because the ‘Other’ has begun to represent himself.

So, both the postmodern and postcolonial literature come close to each other because both have disrupted the power structure of literature and have been constantly and determinedly replacing the literature of the authority of the past. Both have resisted the Eurocentric derogatory representations of the other and have begun to provide a type of counter discourse in a vigorously designed passion. It is in fact the questioning, resistance and resilience to the so far driving forces of capitalism and imperialism. With introduction of ever new cheaper technologies in the hands of the modern nations of twenty first century, more power is coming to them and their literary discourses are doing this job even vigorously. The latest models of postmodern cum postcolonial literature is Mohsin Hamid’s ‘Exit West’, Arundhati Roy’s ‘The God of Small Things’, Arvind Adiga’s, ‘The White Tiger’ and Mohammad Hanif’s ‘Red Birds’. Evidently, Postmodernism and postcolonial literatures and their producers are hand in hand and in tandem with each other to disrupt and dismantle further the remaining fabrics of the powerful narratives in the history.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee