Hania celebrates 25th birthday in style

Dimple girl Hania Aamir celebrated her 25th birthday in a star-studded bash.

The ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor looked stylish as she cuts a huge cake for the celebration of her 25th birthday, with a number of industry pals in attendance.

Hania Aamir slipped in a black-colored silk midi dress for the celebration, with bright yellow chunky shoes. The 25-year-old kept her look fun and minimalist, with a silver studded choker. Videos doing the rounds on social media see the actor cutting butterfly-themed cake on a huge dessert spread.

Furthermore, another video sees the actor having fun on a bouncing castle, while the birthday girl posed for a whole lot of selfies with her friends as well.

A number of celebs attended the bash including comedian Faiza Saleem, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Shahzad Sheikh and wife, Hassan Rizvi, Zoya Nasir and Wajahat family among others.

Hania made her debut in the entertainment industry with the 2016 release ‘Janaan’ alongside Armeena Rana Khan and Bilal Ashraf, and then there was no turning back.

In her career span of six years, Hania Aamir has been a part of several movies and dramas. Some of her notable performances came in superhit dramas like ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Visaal’.

She is currently being seen as Hala in the family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ opposite Farhan Saeed.