Don’t doubt my love: Mahira

Actor Mahira Khan requested her fans to not raise doubts on her love during an interactive session on Twitter.

She was answering questions from her fans on the #AskMahira trend.

A social media user lamented on her ignoring the netizen’s tweets. The Twitter user further mentioned that the celebrity doesn’t know how much the netizen loves and respects her.

The Twitter user hoped that she would felicitate birthday wishes to the netizens as well.

The Neeyat star, in her reply, said that she loves the social media user, who should never doubt it.

Speaking about how the Ho Mann Jahaan felt during the lockdown phase due to the coronavirus outbreak, the celebrity said that it was nice to slow down and true happiness is around us.

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Raees starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wrote that she will marry Leonardo DiCaprio and date Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise.

The prolific advised a social media user to work hard so they earn millions of rupees instead of asking from her.

When asked if she would work in an action film in the future, the veteran celebrity mentioned that she would like do a project like the Tomb Raider franchise.

She further mentioned of her wanting to do something that makes her soul happy and something that people would love.

A Twitter user asked if there is any fancy dish that she can cook alone and her answer was eggs.