‘Plans on Feb 14’ — Kubra spills the beans

Kubra Khan spilled the beans on her Valentine’s day plans, marriage, and more in a recent QnA session. The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to the photo and video sharing site Instagram, asking her followers to send in their questions for a candid session, “Please make them good”, Khan requested.

A question put forward by a social media user regarding her “Plans on 14 Feb”, had a quirky response from the actor as she shared a Sheldon Cooper meme, which read “Love is in the air.”

While to the query if ‘she would ever go for arranged marriage’, Kubra said: “The way things are right now, this seems like a better option.”

Being asked to comment on her experience of working with ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ girls, Khan expressed her love for ‘every single of them’.

Furthermore, the co-star Dananeer was dubbed as a ‘fantastic actor’ and ‘a beautiful human being’ by the 28-year-old.

About the favorites, Usman Mukhtar is her ‘favorite male co-star’, and she loves Disney’s movie ‘Mulan’, whereas she hates people hanging up on her in the middle of the conversation, and finds it ‘disrespectful’.

Kubra also revealed her love for animals and mentioned that she wants to have a pet dog, but her ‘working schedule’ doesn’t allow her to have one. Kubra Khan is one of the leading names in showbiz at the moment and has managed to take some of the most diverse scripts in the short career span. Ever since her debut in 2014, the actor has worked in various films and dramas.