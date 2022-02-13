Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp’s new film ‘Malazgirt 1071’ is released

Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun, who is best known for his role as Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has once again won the hearts of his millions of fans for outstanding performance in new film Malazgirt 1071.

The film was released on Friday, February 11.

Engin Altan Duzyatan has also extended best wishes to co-star Cengiz Coskun for the success of his historical film.

Engin took to Instagram and shared the poster of Cengiz Coskun-starrer Malazgirt 1071 to wish him the best.

Tagging Cengiz, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Wish you all the best brother.”

Directed by Bilal Kalyoncu and Özgür Bakar, the film also stars Nez Demir. Cengiz essays the role of Sultan Alparslan in Malazgirt 1071. The 39-year-old, Cengiz rose to fame for his role as Turgut Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul.