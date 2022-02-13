Saboor’s chic look in golden hue sari at a dinner hosted by Sadia Ghaffar

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are continuously surprising us with their most scintillating and charming snaps since they got married and we still can’t get enough of this favorite couple.

Their post-wedding feasts are still going on and they are seen making memorable appearances with their friends and family members. Sometimes they are seen enjoying with their family members at dinner table and sometimes hanging out with friends and having scrumptious meals.

They both were spotted at a hotel with some close friends attending a dinner party hosted by our sweetheart Sadia Ghaffar. Saboor Aly is making us spellbound with her beautiful looks in gold hue net saree and a very traditional signature jewelry set.

Ali Ansari is definitely looking a debonair and dabber in so much sophisticated dress shirt and pants with some changed hairstyle. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that they both definitely are and for each other and their every appearance makes their fans fall in love with them again and again. Sadia Ghaffar, Ali Ansari, Sara, and others were seen making memorable appearances. Saboor and Ali Ansari’s love story is literally no less than a filmy story as they both were not sure of getting into a relationship till they both were going to have a BAAT Pakki ceremony.

How adorable it was to see Ali Ansari consoling his wife when she was crying at Nikkah ceremony. They both are winning heats and this winsome couple is literally our most favorite and fabulous one. Saboor and Ali both have made their careers with their extremely impressive acting skills. Here are the snappy looks of Ali Ansari and Sabor Aly.