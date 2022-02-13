Kareena shares an unseen pic of Saif and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a penchant for making headlines with every social media post she shares with her fans.

The Pataudi Begum, who is very active on Instagram, is frequently seen uploading gorgeous photos from her personal journals, which are all about having fun with her loved ones. From providing pictures of her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh to posting lovey-dovey photos with her hubby Saif Ali Khan, Kareena is always full of delightful surprises for her fans. Today, in order to wish her friend on his birthday, Kareena posted an adorable picture of her hubby and elder son Taimur with the said friend – and we cannot stop going gaga over it!

In the picture that Kareena posted on her Instagram stories, Saif Ali Khan and the friend, Sajjid Mitha could be seen posing for the picture, both looking handsome in their black attire. What absolutely stole our hearts was little Tim, clinging onto his father dearest, and flashing a toothy grin at the camera. Clad in a red checkered sleeping suit, Taimur looked super adorable. Along with the picture, Kareena sweetly wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Sajid’.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddh is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. To note, the upcoming film will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Apart from that, she is also ready to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat.