Ayesha Omar recalls ‘Jutt & Bond’ days with Fawad Khan

Actor Ayesha Omar has always been very open about her early struggles in the industry. The actor has been vocal about her ordeal with sexual harassment in the past. However, there’s no denying that it takes courage to openly share past traumas. In a recent interview with Gulf News, Omar shared why she has always addressed social issues. “I didn’t speak about it [being abused] for 15 years until someone else in the industry got up and spoke about it. And as I found the courage to speak about it, I started gaining more confidence and speaking up about things that mattered,” she commented. The Bulbulay star went on to add, “So when you do speak about things, and when you are vocal about things, a lot of people will just victim blame you. A lot of people will not believe you, a lot of people will find all sorts of excuses to make you look like you’re not telling the truth… there’s a lot of trolling now with social media, which was not there 10 years because there was no social media. We’re dealing with hundreds of people every day and we can’t always be at our best.” Omar also shared the reason she has always spoken about it openly is that she could relate to the issues.













