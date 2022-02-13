Imperative to break nexus between terrorists and sympathisers: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday urged that it is “imperative” to break the “nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base” to defeat terrorism, according to the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief passed the remarks while interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur.In his interaction, the COAS lauded the tribal elders for their support to law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” the COAS reiterated. The elders of the area were also assured of the army’s “all-out support for creating” an environment for prosperity and development in the area, particularly in the “timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects”.

“Terrorists will not be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges,” said Gen Bajwa. The army chief was in Panjgur on a day-long visit to spend time with the troops that repulsed a terrorist attack in Panjgur on February 2.

During the visit, Gen Bajwa was given a “detailed update by the local commander on the security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats”.

While addressing the troops, the army chief lauded the professionalism and the effective response of the ground troops in the recent terrorist activities.

“COAS emphasised on maintaining high standards of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabiliseBalochistan and ensure safety and security of the local population,” said the ISPR. He also paid tribute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for the defence of the motherland.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. Earlier this month, the ISPR had said that as many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations after the security forces completed a clearance operation.”A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushkioperations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” the ISPR had said in a statement.The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it had added.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.”Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR had vowed.