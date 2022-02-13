JUI-F, PML-Q discuss no-trust against govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday visited Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ) leaders Chaudhry ShujaatHussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at their Lahore residence, a private TV channel reported. FazlurRehamn arrived at the residence of the Chaudhries Saturday evening. He was received by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. JUI-F leaders AkramDuraniDurrani, MaulanaAmjad Khan, Mufti Abrar Ahmed accompanied FazlurRehman to the meeting. FazlurRehman also offered supplications for the complete recovery of Shujaat. Reports said that FazlurRehman and the Chaudhries discussed the possible no-confidence motion and the political situation of the country.

PMLN sources say Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Chaudhry Shujaat on Sunday to inquire after his health and to discuss the political situation of the country. The sources also claimed that the no-confidence motion will be discussed at the meeting. PDM announced its plans for the no-trust vote after a key meeting of the heads of the PDM parties on Saturday. However, the opposition coalition failed to give a date or announce that it had won support from the required number of lawmakers.

The Chaudhries this week told journalists that they were still with the government and have not pledged support for the opposition plans. However, they have been urging to the government to control rising inflation.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took a jibe at the government on Saturday, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s awarding of certificates to ministries over their performance was an indication that their “game is over”.

PM Imran had awarded appreciation certificates to the “top 10 best performing federal ministries” under his government on Thursday, with the communications ministry, planning ministry and poverty alleviation division getting top honours of first, second and third respectively. Alluding to that initiative while addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Fazl said: “When do you give certificates? You give certificates after a game has ended. So it seems, they have indicated that their game is over.”

“And this is why we gave the indication of our future at night,” he continued, making an apparent reference to the PDM’s announcement the previous night of tabling a no-confidence motion against the government. Turning his attention again to the government’s initiative of awarding certificates to ministries on the basis of their performance, he said the government had been claiming that there had been signs of economic progress and that the world had acknowledged Pakistan’s economic progress.

“Then why have you deprived the finance minister [of the certificate]?” he posed a rhetoric question.

Similarly, he added, the government had been saying that it had established “very good” diplomatic ties. The government, he continued, termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers summit on the Afghan issue in Islamabad in December a “fantastic sign of a successful foreign policy”.”Why have you then deprived Shah Mahmood Qureshi [of a certificate]?” he questioned.