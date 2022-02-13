Zardari backs opposition’s no-trust move against PM

As the opposition gears up to bring a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday assured the chief of the anti-government alliance, MaulanaFazlurRehman, that he would support the motion against the premier, a private TV channel reported.

In a telephonic conversation with the JUI-F chief, the PPP co-chairperson expressed his support as Fazl inquired about Zardari’s health and the two discussed the overall political situation of the country. Fazl also said that he would soon contact the government’s allies to make the no-confidence motion a success. The JUI-F chief would also address the UlemaMashaikh Conference at Raiwind Road today in this regard. A day earlier, the anti-government opposition alliance announced bringing a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In January, the former president had said the prospects of re-joining the PDM were dim. On February 11, during a press conference, the JUI-F chief said that the participants of the PDM meeting unanimously decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the “incompetent” government, adding that the allies of the ruling party would also be contacted in this connection.