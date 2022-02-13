Time for people to table no-trust against govt

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has taken the government to task after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase of Rs3.10 per unit in electricity prices on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December 2021, a private TV channel reported. Rejecting the increase in electricity rates, the PML-N president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly said in a statement that the PTI-led government had done nothing to provide relief to the masses during its nearly four years in power.

Shehbaz said the miseries of the people could only be ended with the removal of “corrupt and incompetent” rulers.”Now the time is ripe for the people to issue a no-confidence motion against them. We will rid the country from this tyrant regime. “It has been proved that the government has only plans for inflation and corruption,” he remarked. Shehbaz said instead of taking steps to ease inflation, the government was only increasing suffering of the people. “Imran Niazi [Prime Minister Imran Khan] should step down instead of taking people’s lives through skyrocketing inflation,” he added.