Govt striving to resolve people’s problems: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is making all-out efforts to solve people’s problems with the consultation of pubic representatives.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of State Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, MNA GhulamBibiBharwana and MPA Shehbaz Ahmed at the CM Office on Saturday. Matters of mutual interests and various ongoing development projects in their constituencies came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said that the nation expressed complete and unshaken confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas the corrupt political elements stood nowhere now. The opposition had always played a negative role and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was merely ostentatious, he said adding that the opposition’s every conspiracy against the PTI government had failed in the past and it would meet the same fate in future as well.

The negative tactics of the opposition to hinder the public development would not be tolerated, he added. Federal Minister MakhdumKhusroBakhtiar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday and discussed overall political situation and development of South Punjab.MNA from Layyah Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, MPA Shahab-ud-din and Lala Muhammad Tahir were also present.

The chief minister said that the promises made with the people of Southern Punjab were being fulfilled. Naya Pakistan QaumiSehat Card was providing free of cost treatment facilities to the people of Layyah and DG Khan.

He said funds of Rs. 200 billion allocated for Southern Punjab has been ring-fenced and now the development projects of Southern Punjab will be completed with this development budget. The secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat have been empowered in development and other financial matters, he added. The setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat in Multan will benefit the people of the area including Layyah.