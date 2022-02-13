‘Motivated comments’ on hijab ‘not welcome’: India

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said “motivated comments” on New Delhi’s internal matters are “not welcome” as the country faces criticism over banning hijab in colleges and schools of a southern state. The spokesperson of the ministry, ArindamBagchi, said the “matter regarding dress codes in some educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved”. Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the “reprehensible act” of banning Muslim students from wearing hijab in the Indian state of Karnataka and summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed to him the government of Pakistan’s grave concern over the incident. The summon came after students at a government-run high school in the Indian state were told not to wear hijabs last month, an edict that soon spread to other educational institutions in the state. A hijab-clad student was also heckled and jeered at by a mob of Hindutva supporters in Karnataka on Tuesday. United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain has criticised the hijab ban. He said the Indian state “should not determine permissibility of religious clothing”.













