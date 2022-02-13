Sindh govt has already devolved powers to local government: Ghani

The Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Sindh government already devolved powers to the local government before the Supreme Court ordered the same last month. Talking to the media in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Saturday, heasserted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was determined tostrengthen the local bodies. The minister informed that the government had taken notice of theincident of harassment of female students in the province’seducational institutions.He assured that people including the officials found involved in suchshameful act would be punished according to the law. MPA Syed Aijaz Shah Bukhari, Former Municipal Committee Chairman SyedShahnawaz Shah Bukhari and others were present on the occasion.













