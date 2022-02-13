PCB chairman discusses PSL security with police officials

Punjab Police will observe the 5th Martyrdom Day of martyrs of Charing Cross, Mall Road on Sunday, February 13 with traditional fervor. In this regard, the grave of DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed will be visited at Cavalry Ground Cemetery Lahore by CTO Lahore Police and Traffic Police troops whereas the last resting place of SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal Shaheed will be visited by DPO Mandi Bahauddin. Fateha will be offered for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs. A rich tribute will also be paid to eternal sacrifices of martyrs.

According to details, seven Punjab Police personnel including DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed and SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal were martyred on the evening of February 13, 2017 at Faisal Chowk, Charing Cross, Mall Road Lahore.

The two officers were negotiating with the protesters to end protest on Mall Road and restore traffic for convenience of citizens when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal, wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin and Four Personnel of Elite Force Head Constable Asmat Ullah, constable Muhammad Aslam, constable Irfan Mahmood and constable Nadeem Tanveer were martyred in the incident. In his message, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan paid homage to the martyrs of Mall Road and said that Punjab Police will never forget the everlasting sacrifices of its zealous martyrs and Punjab Police will be continuing the great mission of martyrs by ensuring protection of lives and properties of people.