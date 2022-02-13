Ombudsman lauds Punjab govt for improving jail conditions

The Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has applauded the performance of Punjab Government on improvement of jail conditions in Punjab under jail reforms. In pursuance of Supreme Court directives, in a Suo Motu Case No.1 of 2016 the Federal Ombudsman reviews progress on implementations of the recommendations of the report of the committee constituted by the Wafaqi Mohtasib for Jail Reforms. The Federal Ombudsman presents quarterly report in the Supreme Court in the matter. A meeting was co-chaired by the Wafaqi Mohtasib and the Chief Secretary Punjab on 12-2-2022 which was attended by Home Secretary, I.G Prisons, Advocate General and other concerned departments of Punjab.

The progress of each recommendation was reviewed. I.G Prisons Punjab gave a comprehensive presentation indicating some new initiatives for the welfare of jail inmates. These related to over-crowding, construction of new jails and wards for women, children and drug addicts. He also explained the new amendments in paroles law to facilitate genuine cases of prisoners with facts and figures. The I.G explained state of the art Complaints Management System to ensure that jail inmates are treated humanely and basic comforts are being made available to them. In two jails, they have constructed accommodations for conjugational rights of prisons. The Wafaqi Mohtasib appreciated the efforts and good work especially being under taken under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab. The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that these best practices could be emulated by other provinces. The Wafaqi Mohtasib further said that other provincial headquarters should also monitor and review progress on jail reforms.