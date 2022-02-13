Sindh govt striving hard to ensure equal rights to women: minister

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that the Sindh Government was striving hard for ensuring equal rights to the women according to the vision of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto. According to a handout issued by the District Information Office here Saturday, the minister expressed these views while addressing first passing out parade and first Parents Day of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad as a chief guest and his later talk to the media. The minister said that after the establishment of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College first ever in the history of Pakistan, now the second largest girls cadet college was under construction. He said that the College was providing best curricular, co-curricular, moral and religious education and in order to improve standard of education in Sindh.













