Self-inflicted wounds

The decision to reward top-10 ministries didn’t generate the kind of response that the prime minister might have expected, especially from senior PTI leaders that were left out of the list. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading the charge for the group of dissenters created by this sudden, and quite strange, exercise. He’s even gone as far as writing a formal letter to the PM’s special assistant on establishment, Arbab Shahzad, who came up with this idea, expressing serious reservations over how it was carried out. Maybe it would have helped if first a clear mechanism for judging the performance of ministries was developed and then very clearly communicated to everybody. And then, too, such exercises are best carried out behind closed doors rather than in full view of the public.

Now there are more, completely needless divisions in the party at the worst possible time. Coalition parties were also left out, which annoyed them to no end. And since this has happened when opposition parties are doing what they can to lure the government’s allies to their side, in preparation of their no-confidence motion of course, it seems that nobody in the ruling party thought this step through to the end. It’s no surprise, then, that PTI’s opponents are having a field day with this, adding their own spin to it to make it seem as if the PM was displeased with the ministries that were left out.

Sometimes it’s not quite what you do but how you do it. There’s no doubt that grading different ministries is a step in the right direction, but even the best-intentioned exercises achieve precious little if, as in this case, only the few people rewarded are left feeling happy and appreciative. The PM implied that others should feel motivated to make it to the top-10, but that also seems a serious miscalculation; because developments in the party hierarchy give a very different impression. All things considered, this particular initiative is widely being seen as yet another self-inflicted wound by the government. *