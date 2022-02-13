Chomsky on India

At a recently held webinar, Professor Noam Chomsky, one of the world’s foremost academics, has openly expressed his concerns over rising persecution against India’s minorities, specifically the Muslim community, under the Nazi-inspired BJP regime which ardently follows the ominous Hindutva ideology. Furthermore, his stance on the crisis in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) is in line with the will of the Kashmiri people who have faced brutal persecution at the hands of Indian authorities.

India’s descent into religion-fuelled majoritarianism under the BJP and its allies is a well-documented fact which the international community is gradually noticing especially when a pristine image took shape in recent decades. From Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) to the United Nations (UN), leading organisations have come down hard on New Delhi’s ill-conceived actions that are both legally and ethically against humanity.

Cracks in the carefully crafted image have sharply escalated when persecution of minorities is at its peak at this point with disregard for human rights. Not mentioning the fact that Bollywood also became of victim of Hindutva with scripts of a number of films being prepared under rightwing narratives alongside subtle harassment of leading film stars such as Shahrukh Khan who believe in interfaith harmony.

India’s print and electronic media is almost universally under the grip of state authorities with Pakistan bashing and hatred for minorities being endorsed on a wider scale. While a handful of media platforms speak truth to power, it seems that secular ideas and voices are rapidly being drowned out.

Recent incidents in Karnataka have also given rise to speculation that the country is moving towards an uncertain direction that could lead to a civil war-like situation not far in the future. Other theories hint that an implosion similar to the former Soviet Union could occur.

Chomsky’s opinions should not be taken lightly for they matter a lot in global circles. However, leading global powers on their own have turned a blind eye to the situation for mere strategic interests which could prove costly. The time is now to hold the BJP accountable for its actions before it’s too late. *