Metro Pakistan celebrates customers win in FBR’s POS prize scheme

METRO, the leading international wholesale company, in association with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), celebrated the win of its customers in the POS Prize Scheme with a simple but impressive event at the METRO Safari Outlet in Karachi.

The event was graced by Abdul Shakoor Shaikh, Commissioner, Inland Revenue, RTO II, FBR, along with the senior management of Metro Pakistan, and the winning customers from the FBR’s POS Prize Scheme.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Abdul Samee, Store Manager, Safari Store, Metro Pakistan, said “Metro was the first one to integrate with FBR as a Tier-1 retailer across Pakistan, and today we are gathered to honor our valued customers who won cash prizes in the first balloting of the POS Prize Scheme. I would like to encourage all our customers to participate in FBR’s upcoming balloting to be held by mid of the month”

Speaking at the occasion, the Guest of Honor, Abdul Shakoor Shaikh, Commissioner, Inland Revenue, RTO II, Karachi, thanked the management of Metro Pakistan, and said, “The event like this is a sign of business transparency from our partners Metro and a welcome step to encourage its customers towards the documentation of economy. We urge our fellow citizens to register their sales invoice from retailers through the Tax Asan App, and verify their tax submission with the FBR”.

Sharing some interesting insights about Metro, Imran Shamim, Senior Manager Corporate Affairs, Metro Pakistan, said “Metro group has so far invested more than 100 million euros and is operating 10 stores in Pakistan, namely in, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad. Metro Pakistan also plays its part to strengthen the documented economy and since inception has collected a total sum of Rs 56 billion for the national exchequer.”

In the end the winning customers were presented mementos by the Guest of Honor to commemorate their win.

Metro is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers as well as independent traders. Around the world, Metro has some 17 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. Metro also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and independent businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in trade and the hospitality industry. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO’s business. Metro has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eight consecutive years. The company operates in more than 30 countries and employs more than 95,000 people worldwide including Pakistan.