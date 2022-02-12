Govt making efforts to solve people’s problems: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is making all-out efforts to solve people’s problems with the consultation of pubic representatives.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of State Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and MPA Shehbaz Ahmed at the CM Office on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interests and various ongoing development projects in their constituencies came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister said that the nation expressed complete and unshaken confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas the corrupt political elements stood nowhere now.

The opposition had always played a negative role and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was merely ostentatious, he said adding that the opposition’s every conspiracy against the PTI government had failed in the past and it would meet the same fate in future as well.

The negative tactics of the opposition to hinder the public development would not be tolerated, he added.