COVID-19 claims five more lives, 58 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI: As many as 58 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,668 in the Rawalpindi district, while five persons lost the battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, among the new patients,19 belonged to the Potohar town,14 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Taxila, five from Gujjar Khan, three from Rawal town and Islamabad, while one of each case has arrived from Kahutta, Kotli Sattian, AJK, KPK, Jehlum and Mandi Bahudin.

“Presently,102 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 49 in the Institute of Urology,37 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital, three in the Bilal Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital and Attock Hospital while one patient was admitted in the District Headquarters hospital.

“As many as 5,312,515 people, including 44,611 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021”, it informed.

The report updated that seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 30 stable and 55 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 1,016 were quarantined, including 914 homes and 102 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,341 samples were collected, out of which 1,283 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent.