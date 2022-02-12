Germany advises nationals to leave Ukraine

Berlin: On Saturday, Germany asked its nationals whose presence in Ukraine was not “imperative” to leave, saying a “military conflict cannot be excluded” as tensions mount.

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have again shot up in the last few days due to the massive movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian border,” the foreign ministry said.

“If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is imperative. If that is not the case, please leave the country for the time being”.