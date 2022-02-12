Unseeded Ivan clinch World Jr Tennis C’ships title

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Ivan Iutkin of Russia clinched the Boys Singles title of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-S DA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Unseeded Ivan Iutkin of Russia clinched the Boys Singles title by eliminating 5th seed Aldiyar Abzhan of Kazakhstan in a straight-set 6-3 6-1, Match lasted 40 minutes. Ivan Iutkin displayed an aggressive game and did not allow his opponent to settled down throughout the match, In the first set Ivan broke the 4th, 6th, and 9th game of Aldiyar and wrap-up the set at 6-3. In the second set, Ivan showed remarkable speed and exhibited excellent tennis, and easily won the second set at 6-1.

Top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu of Romania annexed the Girls Singles title in an exciting two-set match against 2nd seed Tamara Ermakova of Russia 7-6(2) 7-5 which lasted 1 hr 51 minutes. Tamara Ermakova took a flying start to break the 1st and 3rd game of Andra with a lead of 4-0 in the opening set. Andra Izabella fought back bravely and played excellent tennis from the baseline and leveled the set 4-4 all by breaking the 6th and 8th game of Tamara. At this stage both the players hold their respective serve by playing defense and the score went up to 6-6 all. In the tie break, Andra Sirbu again took a lead by displaying exhilarating tennis to wrap up the tie break at 7-2. In the second set, Tamara again took the lead 4-1 by breaking the 4th game of Andra Izabella by hitting some incredible shots. Andar Izabella changed the pattern of the game; not only level the set at 5-5 all but also overcome against the nerves of Tamara and broke the 11 games and maintain the lead 6-5. In the 12th game, Andra played well and finished the match at 7-5, and gained valuable World Ranking points to improve their international ranking.

In the qualifying round of 2nd ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships Mars Argun (TUR), Esref Kaan Kacar(TUR), Mohammad Ali (CAN), and Yahya Musa Luni (GBR) qualified for the Main Draws of the event by beating their respective opponents in straight sets.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Afan Aziz, CEO of the AJ Towers (Aziz Group) who was also the guest of honor distributed prizes amongst the winners and runner-up.

Earlier Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of Kazakhstan witnessed the Girls Singles final and interacted with the participating players, coaches, parents and officials. He appreciated the organization and administrative arrangements of the healthy activity for the development of tennis in Pakistan. Hassan Baig SEVP and Sq. Ldr. Naveed Iqbal SVP Islamabad Tennis Association along with Col. (R) Gul Rehman Secretary PTF were also present on the occasion.

In Boys Singles final, Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) 6-3 6-1. In Girls Singles final, Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) beat Tamara Ermakova (RUS) 7-6(2) 7-5.