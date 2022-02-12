Surge in auto sector’s sales reflects economic stability: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said there had been a surge in sales of the auto sector which clearly indicated that the country had a stable economy.

In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, sales of car increased by 61.5 per cent, trucks by 80 per cent, jeeps and pickups by 56 per cent, and farm tractors by 16 per cent, he said in a tweet while highlighting robust sales in the auto sector.

آٹو سیکٹر میں زیادہ فروخت ہونا معیشت مستحکم ہونے کی واضح دلیل ہے۔مالی سال کے7مہینوں میں کاروں کی فروخت میں61.5فیصد، ٹرکوں کی80 فیصد، جیپ/پک اپ کی 56% اور فارم ٹریکٹرزکی فروخت میں 16 فیصد اضافہ ہوا ہے۔اس مدت میں مجموعی فروخت 131,759 یونٹس رہی جوگزشتہ مالی سال میں 81,569 یونٹس تھی۔ pic.twitter.com/Pub1wMCRYk — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 12, 2022

The minister said overall sales stood at 131,759 units during the seven months. It was 81,569 units in the previous financial year, he added.