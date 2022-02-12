India’s Shreyas Iyer dominated first round of IPL auction with top price of $1.62 million

India’s Shreyas Iyer maintained the top price in the first round of the auction for the Indian Premier League – the world’s most significant cricket league – on Saturday.

Iyer, who stood apart with his game dominating 80 in India’s 3-0 ODI whitewash of the West Indies on Friday, went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $1.62 million in the two-day sell off in Bangalore. The originally set of 10 marquee players each had a base price of $264,000 in the auction, which sets their compensation for the 10-team league.

Kolkata got a return for Australia’s Pat Cummins for almost $1 million and CEO Venky Mysore said they were “pleased” at the two purchases. “Pleased with how the main meeting has gone for us. To get back Pat Cummins costing that much, really, we figured he would go higher, so content with that,” Mysore told columnists. “Clearly Shreyas, a quality Indian player, at the highest point of the request is an incredibly long haul in our thinking. Couldn’t be more joyful getting Cummins and Shreyas.” Cummins, who went to Kolkata for a record $2.17 million of every 2019 except was released last year, and Shreyas Kolkata have “two strong” options for captaincy after they didn’t hold England’s Eoin Morgan – who drove them to the second spot last season.

The auction started off with Shikhar Dhawan and the Indian opener went to Punjab Kings for $1.09 million. Punjab additionally got South African speed bowler Kagiso Rabada for $1.22 million, the second-greatest price for a marquee player. New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult likewise passed the million-dollar boundary with his $1.06 million signing by Rajasthan Royals. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis went to Royal Challengers Bangalore while Delhi Capitals got David Warner at $826,000.

The tournament’s two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants signed Mohammed Shami and Quinton de Kock individually. Ten IPL groups have been offering for 600 foreign and Indian players in the auction. The fifteenth release of the IPL starts in late March, with the last at the finish of May.