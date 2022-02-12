HBL PSL7: Quetta Gladiators include Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed for Lahore Leg.

Afghanistan’s U19 cricketer Noor Ahmed has joined Quetta Gladiators for the remaining matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

Noor, who was caught up with addressing his country in the as of late finished up ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, will be available for upcoming PSL 7 matches as affirmed by the franchise. Gladiators will play their 6th match against Islamabad United on February 12. They are right now at fourth position with two successes in five matches they played in Karachi-leg. It should be noted here that Afghanistan completed fourth in the major occasion. They lost to Australia by two wickets in third spot play-off.