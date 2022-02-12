President contacts martyrs’ families, pays tributes to Panjgur sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday held telephonic conversation with the heirs of martyred security personnel who laid down their lives in Panjgur terrorist attack and paid tributes to their great sacrifices for the country.

The president talked to the eight families of the martyred who had laid down their lives while bravely foiling an attack by the terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan province, a press release said.

He held telephonic conversations with the families of late Hawladar Nazeer, Lance Naik Azmat, Lance Naik Muhammad Isa, and Sepoys Farzand Ali, Umar, and Naveed Umar.

The president eulogized Naik Tahir and Lance Naik Babar for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.