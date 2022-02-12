Opposition’s motion to fizzle out: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister/Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that PTI and its allied parties would defeat Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) purported no-confidence motion in the parliament.

He said it was a constitutional right of the PDM to bring in a no-confidence motion in the assembly, which would be countered by the PTI legislators in a constitutional manner. In a press statement, the foreign minister said that it was the duty of PTI members and its allied parties in the parliament to defeat such a move by the opposition.

The opposition had started its negative activities after 2018 elections which had exposed their intentions from the day first. They even did not allow the prime minister to deliver his maiden speech in the assembly, he added.

The PTI vice-chairman further noted that the opposition had repeatedly failed in their efforts in the past and declared that they would meet the same fate again. Qureshi said “The PTI members of the parliament will strongly resist such move and defend their captain.

The opposition parties would have been in the government if they had the required votes,” he added. He said the parliament was passing through the fourth year of its tenure and the local governments’ elections were underway and under such a situation, he thought that no politician or a parliamentarian, having a political grasp, would divert attention from the local bodies polls and join opposition’s ranks.

Qureshi said the opposition parties lacked unity in their ranks, perhaps the purported motion of no confidence could be their requirement and desire and due to a pressure exerted by the pending legal cases.