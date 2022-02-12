NFC seeks application for freelance courses, digital marketing, free of charge

MULTAN: National Fertilizer Corporation Institute of Engineering and Technology sought application for imparting training on free of charge digital skills and freelancing courses.

The free-of-charge online digital skill training is meant to teach the tips and tricks of freelancing in the simplest and most effective way so that youngsters could effectively earn handsome amounts and play role in the uplift of the country.

The program is being launched with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at e Rozgar centre at NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology.

According to e lab manager Hammad Ansari, the unemployed master degree holders of Punjab who want to earn money through freelancing can apply online for free training // www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk . In this training course, e-Commerce, UI/UX Design, Courses, Digital & Social Media Marketing, Technical, Contact Marketing & Advertising and Creative Designing courses will be provided free of cost. There will be online test for admission in the course.

The candidates with at least 16 years of education, domicile of Punjab, and less than 35 years old would be eligible to join the training.

For training, the services of top freelancers of Pakistan will be sought. All students will be trained to create a freelancing introductory course profile and get orders. Certificates will also be awarded upon completion of three months of training. The participation of women in this course will be more than 54%. So far more than 31000 students are earning money online after getting training after availing training under the initiative. The trained students were earning millions of rupees by the dint of the training courses.