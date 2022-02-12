Four LPG refilling shops sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration during its ongoing drive on illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) selling points, sealed four shops in various areas of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

According to the DC office spokesman, teams of the Wahga zone conducted raids and seized a large number of LPG cylinders.

The teams also warned the shop owners that inspection operations will continue against illegal LPG shops and sub-standard cylinders.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Shar Chatha, the crackdown on such illegal selling points was carried out to ensure the safety of the people.