Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, February 12, 2022


Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

APP

SARGODHA: Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering a handsome quantity of hashish. 

During a snap checking, the police team, headed by SHO Nasir Abbas, intercepted a car (LEA-4699) coming from Nowshera at Naba Pull Jhawariyan-Bhera 

road and recovered 42.5 kg hashish after a thorough search. The police have also arrested an accused identified as Yusuf Khan, resident of Nowshera.  

A case has been registered against the accused. 

Further investigation was underway.

Submit a Comment