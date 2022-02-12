Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

SARGODHA: Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering a handsome quantity of hashish.

During a snap checking, the police team, headed by SHO Nasir Abbas, intercepted a car (LEA-4699) coming from Nowshera at Naba Pull Jhawariyan-Bhera

road and recovered 42.5 kg hashish after a thorough search. The police have also arrested an accused identified as Yusuf Khan, resident of Nowshera.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.