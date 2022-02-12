Israel to withdraw diplomats’ families from Ukraine

Jerusalem: Israel said Friday that it will evacuate the families of its diplomats and other embassy personnel working in Ukraine, due to escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

“The foreign ministry also recommends that Israeli citizens planning to come to Ukraine consider refraining from doing so at this time,” the ministry said.

It advised Israeli citizens residing in Ukraine to “avoid approaching hotspots” in view of the “worsening situation”.

Israel’s move comes as Russia continues to mass tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border, and as talks to avoid conflict make little headway. US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Ukraine. Britain and Canada have likewise advised their nationals to leave.

Russia is seeking written guarantees that NATO will withdraw its presence from eastern Europe and never expand into Ukraine.