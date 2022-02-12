Auj is back in the spotlight with ‘Sifr’

After garnering a decent fan following over the years since they won the Battle of the Bands in 2019, Auj have finally released their much-awaited album. The debut studio album of Auj titled Sifr was released recently on all major streaming services worldwide at the beginning of the new year. Featuring Syed Hasnain Ali, Abdur Rehman Sajid, Muhammad Kashif and Nasir Zaka, Auj emerged in the music scene with a dedicated fan following. After their epic win in the fourth season of the Pepsi Battle of the Bands, Auj appeared as the new favourite rock band from Karachi, and have maintained their place well in these past three years. With the riff/arpeggiation approach of Nasir Zaka takes you straight to the glory days of rock and roll. He also takes a swelling yet moody approach for the album as a producer. Combined with incredibly groove-oriented pedal-bass drum work by Muhammad Kashif, the band has left us impressed.













