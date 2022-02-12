PKR gains 16 paisa against USD for second straight day

Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar for the second consecutive day, gaining 16 paisa (+0.09 percent) on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs174.87 in the interbank market and closed at Rs174.71. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 17 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 174.78 and low offer of 174.70. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176/177 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee shed 23 paisa during this week. The local unit has appreciated by Rs1.80 during the current year 2022 while it has devalued by Rs17.28 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

According to experts, the rupee made gains due to a significant increase in the foreign exchange reserves. The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.637 billion to $23.721 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022 as against $22.084 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022. The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan climbed $1.61 billion to $17.337 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, compared with $15.727 billion a week ago, according to the data released by the central bank.

The SBP attributed the rise to the inflows of $1.053 billion received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and proceeds against Pakistan International Sukuk Bond issuance of $1 billion.

According to experts, the rupee will continue to remain stable in the medium term as the macroeconomic condition of Pakistan is quite sustainable for local currency in the interbank. They, however, warned that the gradual increase in international oil prices may bring the rupee under pressure. They added that due to this reason, the rupee failed to hold its upward momentum despite receiving over $2 billion from the IMF and international sukuk.