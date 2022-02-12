Books shedding light on the City of Lights

Karachi’s Public Transport

Origins, Evolution & Future Planning

Arif Hasan, Mansoor Raza & Urban

Resource Centre

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan has a major transport crisis. At independence in 1947 it had a fairly efficient public transport system. Since then, the State has made enormous investments to address its transport needs. Different models of public, private, and public-private partnerships were developed and implemented along with a railway system. Many of these initiatives met with considerable success to begin with, but ultimately fizzled out. This book describes the pre-independence situation and subsequent initiatives while analysing the political, social, technical, and financial reasons for their failures and successes as well as the role of international financial institutions and the judiciary.

Karachi: The Land Issue

Arif Hasan, Noman Ahmed, Mansoor Raza, Asiya Sadiq-Polack, Saeed Uddin Ahmed & Moizza B Sarwar

Karachi is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. It is Pakistan’s only port and the major contributor to the country’s economy. In addition, it is also a diverse city with its population politically divided along ethnic lines. These three factors make the urban land and that on the city’s fringe a highly contested commodity: federal, provincial, and local land-owning agencies, corporate sector interests, formal and informal developers, international capital, and military cantonments compete for control and for extracting maximum value from it. The victims of this battle for turf and profits are the city’s social and physical environment and its low and lower middle-income groups.

Cityscapes of Violence in Karachi

Publics & Counterpublics

Edited by Nichola Khan

Karachi is a city framed in the popular imagination by violence, be it criminality and gangsterism or political factionalism. By commenting in different ways on the trials and tribulations of Karachi and Pakistan, the contributors to this innovative book on the city build on past writings to say something new or different-to enable the reader to re-think how they understand the processes at work in this vast urban space. They scrutinise Karachi’s diverse neighbourhoods to show how violence is manifested locally and citywide in protest drinking, social and religious movements, class and cosmopolitanism, gang wars, and how it affects the fractured lives of militants and journalists, among others.

Karachi — Our Stories in Our Words

Edited by Maniza Naqvi

The book is a collection of stories and voices from all over Karachi, written for a story-writing competition arranged by Oxford University Press Pakistan-and is based on the idea that everyone has a good story to tell. These stories, written by many individuals separately, together chronicle the city and its life. Karachi as a cosmopolitan city of prosperity and opportunity is a strong theme-a city where people from all over the country and continent mingle and live in close proximity. There are stories of kindness and empathy. And there are themes of deep income disparity and social injustice. There is nostalgia for a time gone by in Karachi, a new awareness of its past history, a love of the beach and the sea.

Good Night Karachi

Mashal Abbasi

Beaches, bazaars, and even the Quaid’s mazar. You’ll find it all here, whether you live near or far. Explore the vibrant city of Karachi through this bedtime rhyme and say goodnight to all the places that make it the city of lights.