Govt allows export of 14 items in local currency: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that the Ministry of Commerce had allowed export settlement of 14 items in local currency of Pakistan Rupee. The ministry has allowed export settlement of 14 items in local currency of the Pakistani Rupee, which includes poultry and products, meat, cement, pharmaceutical, textiles, fruits, vegetables, salt, rice and surgical instruments, the adviser said this on his official Twitter account. The adviser said that queries had been received regarding export to Afghanistan in Pakistan Rupee (Rs). “We would like to clarify that to ease exports to Afghanistan; MOC has allowed export settlement of 14 items in Pakistan’s local currency,” he said.













