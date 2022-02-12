Pulses Day empowers youth for sustainable food systems: UN

The UN marked the World Pulses Day, celebrating how these nutritious beans, grains and seeds, crucial to so many cuisines worldwide, can empower youth to help achieve sustainable commercial farming (agrifood) systems.

Focused on the key role young people play in shaping a better future for food, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is holding an online event with testimonies and perspectives from youth representatives.

On Twitter, the agency’s Director-General, QU Dongyu, said he was calling on youth “to support the transformation of agrifood systems to be more sustainable, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

According to the agency, pulses create economic, social and environmental opportunities, but for the adoption of pulse-driven agriculture, young people must be at the centre of any strategy.

“Youth can act as a bridge between traditional farming techniques and new technologies, helping to make agriculture more sustainable and nutrition-sensitive”, the agency says in a note about the event.

They can also bring added value to the promotion of pulses by shedding light on new business opportunities along the value chain. For farmers, pulses are an important crop because they can both sell them and consume them, which helps farmers maintain household food security and economic stability. Pulses also have nitrogen-fixing properties that improve soil fertility, by increasing and extending the productivity of farmland.