Bitcoin slips to $43,648 as cryptos tumble

The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Friday, with the market capitalisation going 4.1 percent down to $2.06 trillion. As of 1300 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price shed 2.74 percent to reach $43,648. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $826 billion. Bitcoin gained 17.5 percent during the last seven days.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, came down by 4.38 percent to reach $3,109. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $365 billion. Ether has gained 16.5 percent of its value over the last seven days. Following suit, XRP price went down by 7.49 percent to reach $0.818. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $81.8 billion with this decrease. XRP has gained 34.3 percent during the last seven days.

Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price decreased by 3.76 percent to hit $1.16. Its market capitalisation has reached $38.2 billion with this decrease. ADA gained 9.7 percent in the past seven days.

Similar was the case with Dogecoin (DOGE) whose price decreased by 3.53 percent to reach $0.153. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $20.3 billion. DOGE has gained 11 percent during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, fast-food giant McDonald’s has filed to register 10 trademarks in the virtual space, Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, tweeted. According to him, the company submitted a trademark application on February 4, including plans for “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods,” and “operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery.”

Based on the application, the restaurant chain will be able to provide “downloadable multimedia files” for artwork, audio and video files, and nonfungible tokens (NFT). It also included the McCafe brand in the metaverse trademark application. The brand would be ready to offer entertainment services, “namely, providing on-line actual and virtual concerts and other virtual events.”

The move by the fast food restaurant giant is not the first time McDonald’s has shown interest in the digital world. On November 1, 2021, McDonald’s minted a limited number of McRib non-fungible tokens (NFTs).